Two EuroMillions players in Ireland win more than €230k each

Two Irish EuroMillions players have matched five numbers and one lucky star to scoop €233,212 each in last night's draw.

The two winners, who bought their tickets in Dublin and online, came within one lucky star number of the massive €78m jackpot prize.

The Dublin player bought their ticket yesterday at the SuperValu store in Palmerstown Shopping Centre in Dublin 20.

The National Lottery has appealed to all players to check their EuroMillions tickets to see if they are the winners of one of last night's big prizes.

A spokesperson said: “Our players are on a real hot streak in the EuroMillions game at the moment. We are appealing to all ticket holders to check their tickets, particularly to players in Palmerstown in Dublin who may have one of the winning tickets which is worth over €230,000.”

"Similarly, we are also urging all of our online players to check their accounts on www.lottery.ie to see if they are the winners of this fabulous prize.

"The latest winners from last night’s draw come immediately after 10 separate EuroMillions players in Ireland won €105,000 in last Friday’s draw. We are still waiting to hear from many of these lucky ticketholders so we are reminding all of your players to check their tickets to make sure they do not miss out on their prizes.

“If you do happen to be one of the lucky ticketholders, sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team on 01 836 4444 and we will make arrangements for you to claim your prize.”