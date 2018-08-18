Two due in court in connection with €50k cocaine seizure in Laois

Two men arrested this week after a drugs seizure in Laois are due in court today.

One man his 30s and another in his 40s were arrested at the scene on Thursday night, and they have since been charged in connection with the incident.

It comes after a vehicle was stopped and searched near Abbeyleix at around 8.20pm on Thursday night.

Cocaine, worth €50,000, was seized during the operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in the Tipperary Division.