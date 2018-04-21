Two Dublin hotels refused permission to add extra floors
Two Dublin hotels have been refused permission to add extra floors to their buildings.
The Morgan Hotel in Temple Bar appealed unsuccessfully over its proposal to add a sixth storey to its building.
On the other side of the Liffey, The Holiday Inn Express on Upper O'Connell Street was also denied permission.
An Bord Pleanála ruled that both extensions would be out of place with the character of the city.
