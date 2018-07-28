Two Dublin councils did not build a single social housing unit in first three months of 2018

Back to Housing Ireland Home

Dublin City Council and Dún Laoghaire Rathdown Council did not build a single unit of social housing in the first quarter of this year.

The Housing Minister, Eoghan Murphy had set a target of nearly five thousand new builds this year, but so far only 523 have been completed.

The Times Ireland Edition also reports that 18 local authorities out of 32 did not build any social houses from January to March.

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland