Two Dublin councils did not build a single social housing unit in first three months of 2018
Dublin City Council and Dún Laoghaire Rathdown Council did not build a single unit of social housing in the first quarter of this year.
The Housing Minister, Eoghan Murphy had set a target of nearly five thousand new builds this year, but so far only 523 have been completed.
The Times Ireland Edition also reports that 18 local authorities out of 32 did not build any social houses from January to March.
