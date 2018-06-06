Two die in separate Lough Derg swimming tragedies

Two men have died after getting into difficulty while swimming at separate locations in Lough Derg, Co Tipperary, last night.

The alarm was raised first in Terryglass, at the north-eastern end of Lough Derg, at around 6.30pm when a man in his 50s got into difficulty while swimming.

He was recovered from the water and emergency services were alerted.

Paramedics and members of the Lough Derg RNLI crew rushed to the scene, but despite their best efforts, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

File photo of Lough Derg RNLI.

The man, who was originally from Dublin, had been living in Terryglass for some time.

He was an experienced swimmer who swam daily in the lake.

As emergency services responded to this incident, the alarm was raised about another incident at Ballymacegan, a few miles north, on a cut of the River Shannon which flows into Lough Derg.

Several people had been diving into the river from a platform when a man in his early 40s failed to surface.

Lough Derg RNLI and members of Kilaloo coast guard unit rushed to the scene and began searching for the man.

His body was recovered, just a few metres from where he was last seen by members of a local sub aqua club at around 10pm.

Garda investigations into both deaths are underway.

These incidents come just days after two teenagers died in a double drowning tragedy in a disused quarry in Ennis, Co. Clare.