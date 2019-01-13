Two die in Mourne Mountains in separate incidents
Two men have died after separate incidents in the Mourne Mountains in the North today.
Police were called to help a man who fell while walking on Wee Binnian shortly before midday.
They then were asked to come to assist a man who had fallen while walking on Slieve Commedagh shortly before 1pm.
Police and other emergency services responded but both men died at the scene.
A third man was rescued from the mountains with a suspected broken ankle following a fall close to the Saddle.
