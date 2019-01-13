Two die in Mourne Mountains in separate incidents

Back to Ireland Home

Two men have died after separate incidents in the Mourne Mountains in the North today.

Police were called to help a man who fell while walking on Wee Binnian shortly before midday.

They then were asked to come to assist a man who had fallen while walking on Slieve Commedagh shortly before 1pm.

Police and other emergency services responded but both men died at the scene.

A third man was rescued from the mountains with a suspected broken ankle following a fall close to the Saddle.
By Digital Desk staff

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland