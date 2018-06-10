Two dead in separate road accidents in Donegal and Fermanagh

Gardaí are investigating several fatal crashes on the roads this weekend, including one in which a teenager was killed.

The 14-year-old was driving a car in at Tullyalley, Redcastle, Co Donegal on Friday evening when he lost control and crashed.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Meanwhile, police in the North are appealing for witnesses to a crash in County Fermanagh which claimed the life of a 42-year-old man.

He died after the car he was driving was involved in a two-car collision on the Belfast Road, Brookeborough at around 8.35am on Friday morning.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who was travelling on that road at around that time and who may have seen the crash or captured dashcam footage.