Two dead and three injured after three-car collision in Tyrone
Two men have died and three others have suffered serious injuries in a crash involving three cars in County Tyrone.
The accident occurred on the Dungannon Road near Moy at about 1.40pm this afternoon.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service dispatched five emergency crews to the scene.
The PSNI took to Twitter to warn motorists of the road closures following the accident.
The main road between Dungannon and Moy was closed for a time but has since reopened.
Motorists are advised that the main road between Dungannon and Moy has been closed following a serious RTC close to Moy. Diversions are in place and motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes for their journey.— PSNI Road Policing (@PSNITraffic) February 3, 2019
