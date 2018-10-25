Two charged with murder of man in Portaferry
Two men have been charged with the murder of a man who was attacked in Co Down.
Ryan Macrae died more than a week after being assaulted in Portaferry.
The 32-year-old was attacked in Church Street shortly before 1am on Sunday October 14.
The two accused, aged 28 and 19, were charged late on Wednesday night ahead of a scheduled appearance in court in Newtownards.
They were originally charged with grievous bodily harm after the assault, but were rearrested on Wednesday on suspicion of murder following Mr Macrae’s death.
- Press Association
