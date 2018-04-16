Two centres for disabled 'failed to improve standards' despite threat of registration being revoked, says HIQA

HIQA has found that two centres for people with disabilities have failed to improve their standards despite the threat of their registrations being cancelled.

The Health Watchdog has published 21 reports today, with a number of centres found to have serious issues.

HIQA has found that two centres operated by Stewarts Care Limited did not provide a safe and reliable service for the residents which protected them from the risk of abuse.

That is despite the centres previously being threatened with having their registrations cancelled.

Stewarts will now have to submit a governance plan in relation to its centres. HIQA will monitor the implementation and will then make a final decision on their registration.

Other findings include A Rehab Care centre which did not have effective oversight of care and had not completed all the actions required from the previous inspection.

In one St John of God's centre, a lack of resources was found to be impacting on residents' access to activities of interest.

Two Sunbeam House centres were found to lack adequate oversight, support or resources, while an Acquired Brain Injury Ireland centre was found to be operating from an unsuitable premises, and a St Michael's House centre needed additional staff resources.

An inspection of a Stepping Stones Residential Care centre also revealed there were ineffective management systems and a lack of oversight resulting in poor outcomes for residents and increasing their exposure to risk.