Two cases of TB confirmed in Cork school

Olivia Kelleher

A secondary school in Cork has confirmed that two pupils have been diagnosed with tuberculosis.

In a statement Glanmire Community College in Co Cork said the HSE is managing the situation and the school is acting on its advice.

"The HSE met with school management to discuss further actions and procedures to ensure the safety and wellbeing of all students, staff and families of the school."

The school stress that they are reassured by the work and diligence of the HSE in dealing with the matter. They would like to extend their appreciation to the HSE for their professional and sensitive approach.

"The two individuals affected are currently under the care of the HSE and are undergoing treatment."

So far, approximately 200 students and 34 teachers have been screened by HSE staff and screening of the remaining students and teachers is currently underway. The results will be monitored on an ongoing basis and acted upon by the HSE when and where necessary.

Letters from the HSE have also been dispatched to all students/parents outlining the steps of the screenings and procedures in the event of a further diagnosis.