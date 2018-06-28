Two-car crash in Little Island causes lengthy tailbacks in Cork

By Niall Murray

A two-car crash on the busy N25 caused extensive disruption to traffic on the east side of Cork city this afternoon.

One person was extracted by Cork City Fire Brigade personnel and taken by ambulance to hospital after the incident near the eastbound exit for Little Island around 3.30pm.

The dual carriageway was closed for a period, causing tailbacks back to the Dunkettle interchange at the Jack Lynch Tunnel and the southern end of the M8 Dublin-Cork motorway.

The crash scene was cleared in about two hours but disruption continued for some time after that during what is normally a busy rush-hour period in the area.

Currently in attendance at a two car RTC (Road Traffic Collision) near the Little Island turn off.

Casualty extracted and handing over to @AmbulanceNAS



Caution on approach #cork #fire #notjustfires pic.twitter.com/xO1G1TtEta — Cork City Fire Brigade (@CorkCityFire) June 28, 2018

