Two arrests in organised crime crackdown after car stopped and loaded gun seized

Gardaí have seized a loaded gun and arrested two men after stopping and searching a car in Dublin today.

Officers from the Special Crime Operations and Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau stopped and searched the car on the Howth Road in Killester at around 5pm today.

They found a loaded firearm and arrested two men, aged 25 and 28.

They are being held at a North Dublin Garda station for questioning.

Assistant Commissioner John O’Driscoll said that An Garda Síochána continues to closely monitor the activity of people associated with organised crime groups "with a view to protecting the life of their intended victims and to seize the proceeds of their criminal activity".

The Assistant Commissioner said: "Today, personnel attached to Special Crime Operations (SCO) and the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) in particular, supported by specialist units attached to Security and Intelligence, have again arrested suspects while in possession of a fully loaded handgun in circumstances where it is suspected that there was an intention to murder.

"We are determined to identify every member of organised crime groups who are a threat to the life of others and to target them for arrest and prosecution.”