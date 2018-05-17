Two arrested on Dublin street after exchanging ruck sacks holding €100k of cannabis

Gardaí have made two arrests after finding around €100,000 worth of cannabis in ruck sacks on a Dublin street.

Gardaí on patrol on Parnell Street yesterday saw the two men exchanging ruck sacks and immediately stopped and searched them.

During the course of the search 1kg of cannabis herb worth around €100,000 was seized.

Both men were arrested and held at Store St Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2- Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

The cannabis seized yesterday. Pic: Garda Press Office.

