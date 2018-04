Gardaí have arrested two men in connection with the murder of Derek Coakley-Hutch in Dublin.

He was found dead at Bridgeview Halting Site in Clondalkin, Dublin 22 on January 20.

The 19-year-old and another man in his 30s were arrested this morning and are being held at Garda stations in Dublin.

Derek Coakley-Hutch

Digital Desk