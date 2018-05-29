Two arrested in connection with Dessie Fox murder

Gardaí have arrested two men as part of an ongoing investigation in to the murder of Dessie Fox in Co Kildare in 1990.

The two men, aged 50 and 61, were arrested in the Dublin area this morning during an operation involving Gardaí from the Kildare Division and members of the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

They are currently detained under Section 30 of the Offences against the State Act, 1939 at Naas and Leixlip Garda Stations.

On September 9, 1990, well-known bookmaker Dessie Fox, 47, was driving from his home in Dungannon, Northern Ireland to a race meeting in the Curragh, Co. Kildare, when his car was intercepted by a number of armed men at Healy's Bridge, Prosperous.

He sustained a gunshot wound during the incident and died at the scene.

Investigating Gardaí continue to appeal for information in this case and believe that a number of people have yet to come forward who may now be in a position to assist in bringing those responsible to justice.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Naas Garda Station 045-884300, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

