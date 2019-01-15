Two arrested in connection with death of man in Cavan fire last August

Two men have been arrested in connection with the death of a 59-year-old man in a fire in Co Cavan in August last year.

Oliver Murray died in the fire at his home in Derrylurgan, Ballyjamesduff on August 2.

Gardaí have upgraded their investigation into the blaze to a homicide inquiry.

Two men aged 37 and 51 were arrested this morning.

They are being held at Bailieborough Garda Station.