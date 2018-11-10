Two arrested in connection with Cork drugs seizure

Two men have been arrested in connection with a drugs seizure in Cork last night.

Gardaí have said an estimated 180 thousand euro worth of drugs were seized, during a planned search at two houses at Maulbaun Estate in Passage West.

During the search cannabis resin, ecstasy tablets, cannabis herb, cocaine and cash were seized.

The men, aged in their 40s and 50s, were arrested at the scene and can be held for up to 7 days.

Digital Desk