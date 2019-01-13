Two arrested in connection with aggravated burglary in the North
13/01/2019 - 16:29:00Back to Ireland Home
Two people have been arrested in connection with an aggravated burglary in the North.
It happened in the Burneys Mews area of Newtownabbey, Co Antrim, on Friday.
A 25-year-old man received lacerations to his head and a suspected fractured wrist when he was assaulted by two men and a woman.
They forced their way into his flat at around 7.30pm on Friday evening and then made off in a red Ford Focus.
A 21-year-old woman and 33-year-old man were picked up in the Newtownabbey area last night.
Join the conversation - comment here