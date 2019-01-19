Two arrested in connection with €500k drug seizure in Dublin
19/01/2019 - 11:21:00Back to Drug seizures Ireland Home
Drugs worth around a half a million euro have been seized in Dublin.
It follows the search of a house in Drimnagh late last night.
Heroin and cocaine, along with cannabis resin and herb were discovered.
A 37-year-old man and a 55-year-old woman were arrested, and are currently detained at Crumlin Garda Station under the Drug Trafficking Act.
The operation is targeting a Drimnagh-based organised crime gang, and the investigation is ongoing.
The investigation is ongoing.