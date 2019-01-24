Two arrested after stolen car collides with Garda car in Co. Kildare
Two men have been arrested after a stolen car was involved in a collision with a Garda car.
It happened in Leixlip in County Kildare in the early hours of this morning.
A teenager and another man in his 20s were arrested after the incident at 5am this morning.
After a burglary at a house in the Elton Court area, a stolen car was involved in a crash with a squad car.
The suspects were then arrested and are being held at Leixlip Garda Station.