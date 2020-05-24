Two arrested after €23k of prescription drugs seized in Waterford

Two arrested after €23k of prescription drugs seized in Waterford
The €23,000 worth of controlled drugs seized in Waterford last night. Pic: Garda Press Office

By Digital Desk staff

Update: The two men arrested in relation to this incident have both been released without charge. A file will now be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Earlier: Two men have been arrested after €23,000 worth of drugs were seized in county Waterford.

A car was stopped an searched last night at around 11.40pm at St John's Park in Waterford city.

Tablets used to treat anxiety, alprazolam, were found.

Two men, a teenager and one aged in his late 30s, were arrested and are being detained at Waterford Garda Station.

