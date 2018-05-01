TV3 staff holding protest outside station this afternoon
Staff at TV3 are holding a protest outside the TV station this afternoon.
They are calling for recognition of their right to collectively bargain with their employer.
SIPTU Organiser, Graham Macken, said: “These workers are simply requesting that they are allowed their right to collectively bargain with their employer.
"This right is accepted in other businesses which are part of Virgin Media Ireland, which is the owner of TV3.”
- Digital Desk
