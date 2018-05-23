TV3 air final TV debates on abortion referendum

The final TV debate on the abortion referendum is taking place tonight on TV3 who are airing two hour-long programmes on the issue.

First up is the Pat Kenny Show, where Maria Steen will join Senator Ronan Mullen on the No side to debate against the Minister for Social Protection Regina Doherty and Colm O’Gorman of Amnesty Ireland.

Following that, The Tonight Show with Matt Cooper and Ivan Yates will feature Fianna Fáil leader Micháel Martin, Sinn Féin President Mary Lou McDonald, No campaigner Declan Ganley, and barrister Theresa Lowe.

It follows on from RTE's Prime Time debate last night which featured Health Minister Simon Hasrris on the repeal side against Peadar Toibin on the No side.

Both sides in the Eighth Amendment referendum debate have been taking part in the final full day of campaigning ahead of the broadcast moratorium.

Several events were held in the capital this morning and afternoon.