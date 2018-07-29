TV interest in Liam Miller tribute match as organisers welcome move to Páirc Uí Chaoimh

Organiser of the Liam Miller tribute match and family friend Michael O’Flynn has said that there is interest in having the game televised, following the move by the GAA to open Páirc Uí Chaoimh for the game.

Manchester United have supplied the organisers with the relevant kit for the event with organisers now trying to establish if Manchester United’s TV station MUTV wish to cover the game.

If MUTV have no issue with another station covering the game then it will be covered live on television by a broadcast organisation.

Speaking to Trevor Welch on The Score on Cork’s 96FM, Michael O’Flynn said:

"I'm trying to clarify the position with Manchester United. They have got their MUTV channel and I'm trying to establish if they intend covering the game or does that restrict our situation but there is interest and if MUTV has no issue with it I think it will be covered."

It comes as the GAA announced their approval of Páirc Uí Chaoimh as the venue for the tribute match yesterday.

The GAA had last week insisted it was prohibited from hosting games not under its control in its stadiums but officials decided the match could be staged at the grounds yesterday.

Speaking on the GAA's decision, Mr O'Flynn said:

"It's fantastic that the decision came out positively yesterday. It's hard to find anyone who doesn't win in this situation. I welcome it. It's great news all around.

"The Miller family are really overwhelmed by the public support and now they are absolutely delighted that the event can be staged in Pairc Uí Chaoimh.

"Like everyone else, they were under pressure from people who didn't get tickets and couldn't get tickets and there was a whole momentum building up that it was putting pressure on them and being in the public domain to the extent they were.

"They appreciate everything but at the same time, they just weren't totally comfortable that this was so much in the public eye.

But he said that it was now "a case of all's well and ends well" after yesterday's decision.

The next step is to decide how to transfer tickets purchased for Turners Cross to the new location of Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

"We're meeting with the County Board about tickets for Páirc Uí Chaoimh and how they are going to accommodate the people who have already bought tickets when the event was set for Turners Cross," Mr O'Flynn said.

He encouraged people to support the event and said that a full Páirc Uí Chaoimh on the day would be "phenomenal".