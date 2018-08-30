TUSLA rolling out new children's case files system

Back to Tusla Ireland Home

The days of missing childcare files could be at an end.

Child and Family Agency, TUSLA, is today rolling out its long-awaited 'National Child Care Information System' across the country.

It will replace a number of computer and paper-based systems, with a single, integrated information system to manage child protection and welfare cases.

The development will mark the first time that social workers can have authorised access to children's case files from one single source.
KEYWORDS: Tusla, childcare

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


More like this story

Most Read in Ireland