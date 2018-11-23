Tusla helpline set up for those concerned following Scouting Ireland Report

A telephone helpline has been set up for anyone concerned following revelations in the Scouting Ireland report.

Tusla established the number, after a review of the Scouting body identified 108 alleged victims, and 71 alleged abusers between the 1960s and 1980s.

The helpline facility is aimed at those with concerns or anyone who wishes to make a referral.

All referrals are being screened and assessed in line with Children First.

The number is 1800 805 665.

The line will be open today, over the weekend and Monday to Friday next week from 9am to 4pm.

If anyone has an immediate concern about the safety of a child outside of the helpline hours they should contact An Garda Siochána.

Digital Desk