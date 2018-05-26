Trust in women wins the day, says Nicola Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon said “trust in women” had won the day as she welcomed Ireland’s landslide vote to reform its abortion laws.

Scotland’s First Minister tweeted: “Congratulations to @Together4yes and the people of Ireland.

“Compassion, justice and trust in women win the day.

“Joyful moment – but also one to remember the heartbreak for many along the way.”

Ms Sturgeon, who frequently speaks about women’s rights and gender equality, had earlier tweeted of her hope that the result would go in favour of the repeal side.

Last summer, the Scottish Government announced that women from Northern Ireland, where abortion is illegal without exceptional circumstances, were to be offered free abortions on the NHS in Scotland.

Powers over abortion were devolved to Holyrood as part of the 2016 Scotland Act.

Meanwhile, the Society for the Protection of Unborn Children in Scotland voiced sadness over the Irish abortion vote.

Chief executive John Deighan said: “It is a deeply sad day for Ireland and for the many millions around the world who have looked to the Emerald Isle as an inspiration for the value it once gave to all its children including those in their most vulnerable stage of life.”

- Press Association