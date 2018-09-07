Trump Baby to appear in our skies during Donald Trump's November visit

The infamous Trump Baby is to make an appearance during the US President's visit to Ireland in November.

Trump Baby was the centrepiece of the protests in London during Donald Trump's visit to the UK in July.

The people behind the protest, the Trump Babysitters, have teamed up with four Irish civil society groups to bring the Trump Baby to Ireland for the protests planned here against Trump and the right wing politics he represents.

Great news - I am coming to inspect my great and very beautiful Atlantic Ocean property, Ireland, in November. The Irish people are very smart, very talented protestors. They love me - I have a 128% approval rating! Absolutely magnificent. https://t.co/c4k5Sb2l3r — Trump Baby (@TrumpBabyUK) September 3, 2018

The four groups, Afri-Action from Ireland; Comhlámh; Friends of the Earth and the Latin America Solidarity Centre have said they are delighted to work with The Trump Babysitter team from the UK.

The organisations are committed to grassroots-driven social and environmental change, challenging rising xenophobia and racism, ever increasing wealth inequalities and climate change.

Kevin Smith, one of the Trump Babysitters in London helping facilitate the Trump Baby’s journey to Ireland commented:

"We're thrilled to be working with groups like Comhlámh and Friends of the Earth to bring the Trump Baby over to Ireland for the protests against the US president's politics of hate and division."

“Apart from wanting to troll Donald wherever he goes, we made the Trump Baby as a symbol for for those who would mobilise in support of migrants and refugees, and for those who want to create a safe and liveable climate for generations to come."

Oisin Coghlan from Friends of the Earth commented:

“Trump's visit to Ireland is an opportunity for all of us who reject his nihilistic vision to come together and build the movement for a more sustainable, fair and inclusive future. The Trump Baby blimp will provide a fun focal point for those demonstrations."

However, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tánaiste Simon Coveney have both commented on Trump's visit to Ireland positively.

Simon Coveney said in a tweet that the US President is always welcome in Ireland and highlighted the strong historic, economic, cultural and family ties between Ireland and the US.

President Trump will visit Ireland in November. The US President is always welcome in Ireland. Our two countries have such strong historic, economic, cultural and family ties. Maintaining those connections is always a top priority 🇺🇸🇮🇪🇪🇺 — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) August 31, 2018

-Digital Desk