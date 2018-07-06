Truck driver charged with murder of Slovakian man in Cork last year

A 30-year-old truck driver has been remanded in custody after being charged with the murder of a father of two at a filling station in Co. Cork last year.

Polish man Marcin Skrzypezyk was charged with the murder of Slovakian national, Ludovit Pasztor, on February 21, 2017, at the Amber Petrol Station, Carrignagroghera, Fermoy.

Sgt Tony O'Flynn told the court that Mr Skrzypezyk - formerly of Sleaveen Heights, Macroom - had nothing to say when the charge was put to him.

Last year, Assistant State Pathologist, Dr Margaret Bolster told an inquest into Mr Pasztor's death that he died from traumatic brain injury due to blunt force trauma to the head.