Truck carrying horses overturns on M50
There is a traffic alert on the M50 in Dublin tonight.
The motorway southbound near Junction 12 is currently impassable due to an overturned truck that was carrying horses.
Emergency services are at the scene and this stretch is expected to stay closed until a crane arrives to remove the overturned lorry.
There are no reports on the condition of the horses being carried but the driver is uninjured.
Motorists are being asked to avoid this part of the M50 and to take alternative routes until the truck is removed.
#M50 Southbound closed J12 Firhouse to J13 Ballinteer after a truck overturned. Recovery ongoing by @M50Dublin with @GardaTraffic, we hope to get everybody moving again. Rubberneckers affecting Northbound traffic @aaroadwatch @DCCTraffic #Dublin #fire #traffic pic.twitter.com/sD3C1MNOwA— Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) July 21, 2018
Digital Desk
