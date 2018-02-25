Troubles victims to unite for mass Rally in Belfast today

A number of groups representing victims of The Troubles are set to join forces for a mass Rally in Belfast today.

The 'Time for Truth' campaign calls on the Government to take action to address legacy issues, and offer closure.

Organisers say anyone is welcome to attend, to help remember those killed on both sides of the conflict.

John Teggart's father was one of the 11 people who died in the 1971 Ballymurphy Massacre.

"We've been approached by people from different communities, but on the day there'll not be Catholics, Protestants or anybody else, on the march - there'll be all victims, and those affected, and we'll all be speaking from one voice," he said.

