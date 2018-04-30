Trio arrested after explosive device found in Strabane released unconditionally

Three men arrested after the discovery of a viable explosive device in Co Tyrone have been released.

The item was found during a police raid linked to dissident republican activity.

Ten houses in Strabane's Drumrallagh estate had to be evacuated during the security alert which lasted for several hours on Sunday.

Army bomb experts were called to defuse the device.

The men, aged 43, 45 and 77 were arrested at the scene under the Terrorism Act and taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in Belfast for questioning.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said they had since been released unconditionally.

PA