Trinity unveils plans for a €60m E3 Institute

A major new science institute is to be developed in Trinity College Dublin, after the largest ever donation by an Irish family.

Martin Naughton, founder of Glen Dimplex is behind the €60 million E3 Institute of Engineering, Energy and Environment.

The donation by Naughton family is the single largest private philanthropic donation in the history of the state to the new E3 institute by donating €25 million.

“Ireland will need increasing numbers of engineers, scientists, IT specialists among other STEM graduates who will be able to work together to tackle the big global challenges we face today.

"Throughout my life in business I have been fortunate to have been able to play my part in effecting positive societal change.

"Education has a central role in effecting such change and it is for this reason we have decided to make this donation to Trinity’s ambitious plans for the E3 Institute.

"As the first global centre of its kind, it will integrate engineering, technology and scientific expertise at scale in addressing some of the major challenges facing Ireland and the world.

"E3 represents a real step change in education which will benefit future generations for years to come.”

Minister for Education and Skills, Richard Bruton

Minister for Education and Skills, Richard Bruton added: “We have set the ambition to make Ireland a European leader in STEM education by 2026.

"We are undergoing a technological revolution globally. If Ireland is to be at the forefront of this transformation, we must be a leader in nurturing, developing and deploying STEM talent.

"This €60m investment in an Engineering, Energy and Environment Institute at Trinity College Dublin will make an important contribution towards achieving our goal.

