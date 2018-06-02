Trinity College tree dating from the 1840s collapses

Back to Ireland Home

A tree dating back to the 1840s on the grounds of Trinity College Dublin has collapsed.

The university said the Oregon Maple tree crashed down at 4am this morning.

It was one of two maple trees located in the Library Square of city centre the campus.

"Generations will miss this magnificent tree", TCD said in a tweet.

Trinity President Patrick Prendergast said it was "sad to see the end of this beautiful tree."

A spokesperson told Newstalk.com a clean-up operation was well underway, with the area cordoned off.

They also confirmed the tree collapsed due to disease and there was no damage to any surrounding property.
KEYWORDS: Trinity College, tree

 

Join the conversation - comment here

House Rules for comments - FAQ - Important message for commenters


Most Read in Ireland