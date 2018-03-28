Trinity College study hopes to identify early indicators of dementia

A team of researchers are looking for recruits to take part in a new study that hopes to identify early indicators of dementia.

Trinity College Dublin are looking for 100 people to participate in tests.

They will be conducted to try and identify early signals of the disease, decades before the symptoms develop.

Dementia currently affects around 55,000 people in Ireland.

"What we're looking to do is recruit people between the age of 49 and 100, some who have a family history of Alzheimer's disease and some whose families do not," said Professor Brian Lawlor, one of the Trinity researchers.

"The idea is that we will do a series of baseline assessments on them and then repeat these assessments in two years time.

"What we're hoping to find is that there will be a difference between those who are at an increased risk of developing Alzheimer's versus those who do not."

Digital Desk