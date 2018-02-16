Trinity College announces partnership degrees with US university

Some Trinity College students could graduate with a degree from Columbia University under a ground-breaking new partnership.

The Dublin institution is teaming up with the renowned New York facility in the first international collaboration of its kind.

The dual arts and humanities degree programme means students will get to spend two years in each city.

They will spend their first two years at Trinity, studying one of four areas — English Studies, European Studies, History, or Middle Eastern and European Languages and Cultures.

They will then go on to study at Columbia for their second two years, completing a core curriculum and several majors.

Provost and President of Trinity College Dublin, Dr Patrick Prendergast said: “This is an historic day for us, partnering with Columbia University, one of America’s leading universities. Trinity has produced some of the world’s great minds across the arts and humanities, including the Nobel Laureate, Samuel Beckett, and more recently the Booker Prize winner, Anne Enright.

"Similarly, the arts and humanities are pillars of Columbia University’s stellar reputation, bringing the world’s best art and ideas to our attention. Together, both institutions will draw on both the traditional and innovative, encouraging students to challenge themselves and develop an understanding of an increasingly globalised world.

"These Dual BA Programmes offer a truly international educational experience for our students.”

Columbia University’s Executive Vice President of Arts and Sciences, Professor David Madigan said: “As EVP of A&S and Dean of Faculty, and as a graduate of Trinity College Dublin, I am proud to launch this important new programme.

"This new Dual BA Programme gives our students the opportunity to be exposed to ideas, literature, language, and culture through immersion into two of the best undergraduate programmes in the world. Trinity is a world-class university with many international partnerships and a vibrant and talented student body, but we at Columbia University are thrilled to be its first partner in an undergraduate Dual BA programme.

"The collaboration between our faculties has created a Dual BA experience that combines the best of our academic programs, at a scale and depth that will benefit our students with an education that is both Irish and American.”