Trinity announces new projects to build student accommodation and teaching facilities

Trinity College Dublin has announced four new capital developments to build teaching and research facilities as well as student accommodation on its campus over the next two years.

They are to carry out the new projects with the help of a €100m long-term European Investment Bank (EIB) loan.

The new projects include the E3-Engineering, Environment and Emerging Technologies initiative which features the Learning Foundry, a 6,086 square metre facility which will deliver new teaching facilities and an innovative interactive learning space for undergraduate and postgraduate students.

The Schools of Engineering, Computer Science and Statistics, and Natural Sciences will share the Learning Foundry.

It will have room for an extra 1,800 students of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM).

The university will also expand its student accommodation at Trinity Hall in Dartry to house 300 new beds for students, and also expand the School of Law and refurbish the Arts Block.

The proposed student accommodation is in addition to the student residence which is currently under construction at the Printing House Square development on Pearse Street which will provide accommodation for 250 students, as well as a student health centre, disability service centre and sports facilities.

The 30-year loan from the EIB will be used along with philanthropic donations to Trinity for the projects.

Vice President of the European Investment Bank, Andrew McDowell, said: “New investment is crucial to continually strengthen research, educational excellence and world-class innovation, as well as provide students with skills for the 21st century.

"The impact of visionary investment can be seen here at Trinity College, the largest university beneficiary of European Investment Bank support in Ireland, where we have provided more than €245 million for new investment over the last decade.

"In recent years the EIB has supported transformational investment as all Irish universities and EIB are pleased to continue our close cooperation with the sector with the new €100 million loan agreed today.”

Provost of Trinity College Dublin, Dr Patrick Prendergast, said: “We are investing in educational and research facilities for the benefit of all our students and staff.

"Without such support, we would not have been able to progress with important flagship projects such as E3 and much-needed student accommodation.”

Earlier this year, the Naughton family made the single largest private philanthropic donation in the history of the state to the new E3 development by donating €25m.

Another €15m is being made available by the Department of Education and Skills through the Higher Education Authority (HEA).