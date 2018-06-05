Tributes to 'one in a million family man' Patrick O'Donnell at Cork funeral

By Olivia Kelleher

A father of four who died following an assault in Mitchelstown, Co Cork was remembered as a "one in a million family man" who loved a good chat and had a hearty laugh, his requiem mass in his native Ballindangan heard today.

Patrick O'Donnell, who was known as "Ginty", passed away following an assault at Willie Andies pub in Mitchelstown on Friday evening. A man has been charged with his murder.

At his noon requiem mass at the Church of the Immaculate Conception in Ballindangan, his nephew, Jimmy, said that Patrick was a kind husband, father, son, and uncle. He emphasised that "Ginty" lived for his family.

The remains of Patrick 'Ginty' O'Donnell depart the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Ballindangan, Co. Cork, following his requiem mass. Pic Provision

"Ginty loved his family, Leanne, his two sons and his two beautiful princesses. They were everything to him. He also adored his mother (Irene). She was the apple of his eye. He was a family man. He would have done anything for his family and friends. He didn't have a bad word to say about anyone. All he wanted was to enjoy his life."

Jimmy said his uncle loved to keep fit and was interested in all types of sports. He stated that Patrick also enjoyed the tranquillity of fishing and was always up for good humoured teasing from his nephews about his "bald head."

Meanwhile, the chief celebrant at the mass, Fr Michael Fitzgerald, thanked gardaí for their professionalism following the death of Mr O'Donnell. The congregation heard that life was not always simple for Patrick (36) but that his journey through this world was helped by his his "rock" of a wife Leanne.

"Patrick loved Leanne and his family. Leanne was a rock of strength to Patrick. Life wasn't always easy for Patrick but he did his best. Let us think of Patrick and his bright enormous smile shining brighter than ever in the sight of the goodness and mercy of God. Lord help Leanne and Patrick's family at this terrible time. They need you now. We trust Lord that you will help them. Rest in peace Patrick. You are greatly missed."

Offertory gifts included a fishing rod and sporting symbols whilst wreaths bearing the words "Husband," "Father" and "Uncle" adorned the coffin.

The chief mourners included Leanne O'Donnell and the couple's children Joseph, Jason, Ruby and Rosie. Rosie is just a few months old. Mr O'Donnell is also survived by his mother Irene and his siblings. He was laid to rest at St Dominic's cemetery in Glanworth after the requiem mass.

Meanwhile, a man has been charged with the murder of the Cork father. Michael Dineen (27) of Ardmhuilanne, Mitchelstown appeared before a special sitting of Mallow District Court in North Cork on Sunday in connection with the death.

Det Sgt James O’Shea gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution in the case.

Judge Aingeal Ni Chonduin heard Mr Dineen made no reply to the charge when it was put to him after caution. He made no comment during the short hearing.

Mr Dineen's solicitor Cathal Lombard applied for free legal aid in the case. Judge Ni Chonduin granted legal aid and agreed to a request that the accused receive appropriate medical attention while in custody. Mr Dineen was remanded in custody to appear again at Fermoy District Court on June 8.

Patrick O'Donnell lived with his family in the Stag Park area of Mitchelstown. A post mortem was carried out on the deceased at CUH over the weekend. The results of the post mortem were not released for operational reasons.