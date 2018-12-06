Tributes paid to teacher who was stabbed to death in Paris

Tributes are being paid to Dublin man John Dowling who was stabbed to death yesterday in Paris.

The 66-year-old was attacked on the university campus in the west of the city where he had worked as an English teacher for nearly 20 years.

First aid and Police vehicles at the scene the main entrance of the private Leonard-de-Vinci university yesterday. Pic: Philippe Lopez/AFP/Getty Images

A man in his late 30s was arrested at the scene and remains in custody.

Police are trying to establish a motive for the attack.

The fatal attack happened around lunchtime yesterday on the campus of Léonard de Vinci University in the La Defense district.

In a statement, the University said the attacker was a former student who had failed to complete his course.

The French Higher Education Minister has expressed her condolences to Mr Dowling's family.

Police at the scene. Picture: PHILIPPE LOPEZ/AFP/Getty Images

The college says everyone is shocked by the violent death of a teacher who was respected and loved by all.

Mr Dowling had been teaching English in the college since 1999 and was thought to be nearing retirement.

Counsellors will be on campus today to help staff and students who are still coming to terms with the tragedy.

Students and staff pay tribute to Irish university teacher murdered in Paris https://t.co/VtX6MhhErZ pic.twitter.com/fhOZufJ9WZ — The Local France (@TheLocalFrance) December 5, 2018

Editor of news site 'The Local France' - Ben McPartland - says the whole education sector is in shock.

"This has gone right up to the minister for education, the government, this is a teacher who has been killed on the job," said Mr McPartland.

"The whole education sector is in shock, not just the Irish community, the ex-pat community, the students, the university itself.

"This has gone far and wide. There is real shock and worry about what happened."

Digital Desk