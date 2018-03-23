Tributes paid to Cork born priest who was first to oppose Church's ban on artificial contraception

The Cork born priest who became the first Irish cleric to oppose the Catholic Church's ban on artificial contraception was laid to rest in Cork yesterday.

Fr Jim Good was 94 when he passed away earlier this week.

Fr Jim Good. Picture: Michael Mac Sweeney/Provision

A lecturer in philosophy at University College Cork, Fr Good rose to prominence when he made public his disagreements with the total ban on artificial contraception outlined by Pope Paul Vl in the 1968 Papal encyclical "Huamanae Vitae" or "Of Human Life".

Fr Good's stance resulted in him being barred from hearing confession and preaching.

The Cork born priest went on to serve for over 20 years as a missionary priest in Kenya and until recently Father Good assisted in Douglas and regularly celebrated Mass at weekends in two nursing homes.

Fr Good was, however, the very opposite of a ‘trendy priest’ according to historian Professor John A Murphy.

Prof Murphy and the Bishop of Cork and Ross, John Buckley, were among those who paid tribute this week to the Cork priest and theologian.

“Father Good was a most hardworking priest who was dedicated to his priestly ministry,” Bishop John Buckley told the Evening Echo.

“He will be particularly remembered as a missionary in Turkana (in Kenya) and as a teacher.”

Father Good was born in Nicholas Street in Cork city in 1924 and educated in Farranferris. After studying in Maynooth, he was ordained a priest in 1948 and would have celebrated 70 years since his ordination in June.

He spent some time studying theology abroad before taking up a position as a Lecturer in Medical Ethics in UCC.

It was while he was working in UCC he drew the ire of church authorities, most particularly the then Bishop of Cork, Cornelius Lucey.

The Bishop sanctioned Father Good after he publicly opposed Humanae Vitae — Pope Paul’s 1968 encyclical which reinforced the church ban on contraception.

The late Fr Jim Good in his study

Father Good made worldwide headlines as a result of his vocal dissent and this led Bishop Lucey to suspend him from diocesan functions in Cork — including preaching and hearing confessions.

While Father Good was free to continue his role with UCC, Prof Murphy and some colleagues made representations to the bishop about the sanctions, something the historian now regrets.

“He was a colleague of mine in UCC and some of us in the college felt we should rally behind our colleague,” Dr Murphy said.

“We argued the case with the bishop but in retrospect, we shouldn’t have done that because it was an ecclesiastical row, an internal matter.”

The furore eventually led Fr Good to move to Kenya, where he spent much of his life engaged in missionary work. When Bishop Lucey retired in 1980, he joined with Father Good in Kenya for a time.

“He and the bishop made up and he was amused at the bishop’s tolerance for local customs in Kenya, bare-breasted women and the like,” Dr Murphy said.

Years later, Father Good said he and the bishop never discussed the suspension but added: “We both understood our position and accepted it.”

Despite the controversy, he remained a dedicated, in many ways conservative, priest. “He was a great man in every sense, I am greatly upset by his death,” Professor Murphy said.

“People make the mistake, because he had this row, that he was somehow a trendy, modern type of priest. He wasn’t in fact, he was extremely conservative in priestly matters, there was no open collar for Jim Good.”

However, he never changed his mind about his position on Humanae Vitae.

“He never took back the stance he took in 1968, he remained convinced about his liberal views on sexual matters,” Prof Murphy said.

“He stood his ground from that day to this, while remaining very much a priest. I greatly admired that position.”

Since retiring and returning to Cork, Father Good assisted in Douglas and regularly celebrated Mass at weekends in two nursing homes.

“Despite his age he was always working and writing — and published a booklet recently on Mary, Mother of God,” Bishop Buckley said.

“Those who met him always felt they were in the presence of a teacher. He was a great scholar and would read the bible in Greek.

“He was also blessed with many friends who kept in contact and provided him with much comfort.”

Father Good’s body is being donated to UCC. Bishop Buckley said: “Given his love for teaching it was not surprising that he made the decision to donate his body to medical science.”

- Grainne McGuinness and Digital Desk