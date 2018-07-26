Tributes paid to Brian O'Callaghan-Westropp who died in Greece wildfire

Tributes are being paid to the Irish man who has died in the Greek wildfires.

Brian O'Callaghan-Westropp was on honeymoon in the resort area of Mati, when he went missing after becoming separated from his wife, Zoe Holohan, while trying to flee the blazes.

Newlyweds Brian O'Callaghan-Westropp and wife Zoe Holohan. Photo: Facebook.

He has been described as a "vivacious character with an ability to enter a room and touch everyone with a smile" by Blood Bikes East, where he worked as a volunteer.

In a statement, the families say they are "deeply saddened" to confirm Brian's death and have asked for privacy.

"We are deeply saddened to confirm the death of our family member, Brian O'Callaghan-Westropp.

"The families would respectfully appreciate privacy at this time as we grieve and as Zoe makes her recovery.

"Funeral arrangement will be announced at a later stage."

The Tánaiste Simon Coveney has described the death of Mr O'Callaghan-Westropp as a "terrible tragedy".

In a statement, Mr Coveney says he is "deeply saddened" at confirmation of his death - and says the Irish embassy in Athens will continue to provide whatever help is needed.

I am deeply saddened at confirmation of the death of an Irish citizen in Greece. This is such a terrible tragedy, my thoughts are with the families and friends who have requested privacy.

Officials at our Embassy in Athens will continue to provide every possible assistance. — Simon Coveney (@simoncoveney) July 25, 2018

Ms Holohan was able to flee to a nearby beach and was admitted to hospital on Tuesday night. She is being treated for burns to her head and hands.

Over 80 people have died in the wildfires with more than 200 injured.

Rescuers have intensified a house-to-house search for more casualties, as the Greek military said it was using footage from US combat drones to try to determine whether arsonists were behind the blaze.

Joint patrols of the fire service, army personnel and volunteer rescuers discovered more bodies in the gutted homes near the port of Rafina east of Athens, raising the death toll to 81.

- Digital Desk and PA