Tributes for 'top class' Limerick teen seriously injured in fall from Spanish hotel balcony

By David Raleigh

Tribute and prayers have poured in for a “top class” trainee electrician and skilled soccer player, from Co Limerick, who suffered a serious head injury in a fall at a hotel in Spain.

Jack Walsh, 19, from Askeaton, fell around 39 feet from a balcony at a hotel on the holiday island resort of Mallorca.

Mr Walsh, a triplet, had joined up with a group of friends already holidaying on the island, late on Monday night into Tuesday morning, after he sat a repeat Leaving certificate exam at Colaiste Mhurie, Askeaton.

Mr Walsh’s distraught parents, Tony and Sandra, who are maintaining a vigil at heir son's bedside at Son Espases University Hospital, Palma de Mallorca, arrived on the Balearic island on Tuesday night, were joined by Mr Walsh's sisters Orla and Tara today, Thursday.

Mr Walsh was working as an apprentice with a Limerick electrical sub contracting company for the past eight months.

His manager, Frank McGovern, said the news had left everyone “really devastated”.

Paying tribute, he said: “Jack has been top class. He's an excellent worker and lovely young fella.”

“His workmates are all very broken up about it, and our thoughts and prayers are with him. He is a valued member of the team and he has a lot of potential,” he added.

Francis Sheehan, Seccretary of Askeaton AFC, described Mr Walsh as a “key player” in their youths soccer side.

He's very highly thought-of by everybody at the club and he has been a key player for us, a fine defender, and a very nice lad.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his parents, and his sisters,” he added.

Mr Walsh’s family are well known in local soccer circles. Tar and Orla Walsh both turn out regularly for the Askeaton Ladies soccer team, and Tara Walsh last year participated on a soccer scholarship programme with Thomas University Night Hawks, in Thomasville, Georgia.

Principal, Colaiste Mhuire Askeaton, Norma O’Brien, said everyone was numbed by the tragic events in Mallorca.

“We are shocked at the news, and our thoughts and prayers are with Jack and his family. All we know is, that, where there is life, there is hope.”

“We are all rooting for him and his parents and his siblings.”

Ms O’Brien said the school has put in place supports for students effected by the tragedy.

“We are supporting them in whatever way we can, through our student support teams, and our critical incident plan,” she added.

“We have to hope he will pull through.”

It's a very difficult time for his family. We are all just very shocked as a school and as a community. All we can do is hope for the best.

Mr Walsh’s friends who he joined in Mallorca, are said to be severely shocked.

The group, who flew to the island last Monday, have been helping local police with their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragic events of the night in question, sources said.

Their families have also travelled to Spain to comfort them.

The group, along with Mr Walsh, had been due to return home tomorrow, Friday, June 15.

“All of the youngsters out there are really upset. I feel sorry for them, its so tragic," said a source.