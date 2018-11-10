Tribute to be paid to Emma Mhic Mháthúna at Maynooth graduation ceremony

A special tribute will be paid to the late Emma Mhic Mháthúna at St. Patrick's College in Maynooth later today.

Archbishop Eamonn Martin will make the tribute as part of a graduation ceremony at the college.

Emma was one of the first women that brought to light issues with Ireland's cervical screening programme, CervicalCheck .

She was also a former student in Maynooth, having studied the Bachelor of Arts and Theology.

President of St. Patrick's College, Fr Michael Mullaney, says a grant scheme for students looking to further their studies will also be named in her honour.

"The college has decided to grant an award every year for students of theology, especially mature students, but any student who is facing an economic challenge in pursuing their studies," he said.

"One of the awards which we give will be in her [Emma Mhic Mháthúna] honour to help them pursue their studies."

Digital Desk