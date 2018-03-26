Trial of man accused of raping two sisters nears conclusion

Closing stages have been reached in the trial of a man accused of raping and sexually assaulting two sisters.

The 37-year-old accused denies the charges, which are alleged to have happened in Louth and Dublin.

The accused and the two alleged victims in this trial cannot be named to protect their identities.

The court heard that the girls were young when the accused became involved with their family and they went to live in Co Louth.

One of the girls said she was around 12 years old when she went with the accused to collect a car in Dublin during the snowy weather in 2010.

She alleges they went to a hotel where he raped her.

She said she did not want to tell the truth because she knew everything she would have to go through.

She described the whole time as "just a blur of sadness" which she tried to forget.

The jury has also been played garda interviews with her younger sister who described wanting to kill and stab the accused and she said: "he made us lie".

The Judge is summing up the evidence to the jurors in the case and they will then begin their deliberations.

The 37-year-old accused, who is facing over 30 charges, has pleaded not guilty.

- Digital desk