Trial of man accused of murdering musician collapses after jurors watch Prime Time segment

The trial of a man accused of murdering musician Martin ‘Matt’ Kivlehan at his home in Sligo town in August 2015 has collapsed.

Keith Brady from Cartron Estate in Sligo admitted killing him but raised the defence of provocation and pleaded not guilty to murder.

The late Martin ‘Matt’ Kivlehan.

The jurors had been deliberating for two hours when they were told they were no longer needed following a successful application by the defence.

It came on foot of a piece broadcast on RTE’s Prime Time about the use of provocation as a defence in a separate case.

Five of the jury members admitted seeing the show and discussing it this morning.

This was Mr Brady’s second time to stand trial for the alleged murder after a jury at his original trial last year failed to reach agreement.