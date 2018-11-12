Trial begins of man accused of raping teenage girl in stables and showgrounds

A man has gone on trial accused of raping and sexually assaulting a teenage girl in various stables and showgrounds in Munster.

The accused, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is alleged to have first assaulted her in 2010 when she was 16-years-old.

The court heard the complainant, who is now in her 20s, was first put on a pony when she was a young child.

She said she was really into jumping and horse riding and got her own horse when she was 16.

She said the accused had some stables and offered to keep and train her horse. She said she had to go up there every day after school and would spend as much time as she could with the pony during the weekends.

After leaving the stable in late 2010 as she prepared to take the horse out, she claimed the accused pinned her up against a wall and went to kiss her, but she said she turned away.

She told the jury he then put his hands up her top until she pinched him under his arms. She said he gave out to her and told her not to do it again in case his wife saw the marks.

She said she just froze as he then continued to do what he was doing. She said she felt awkward.

The man has pleaded not guilty to three charges of rape and four sexual assaults between 2010 and 2013.

- Digital Desk