Traveller family who brought legal challenge have had loan application approved, court hears

By Ann O'Loughlin

A traveller family who brought a legal challenge after being refused a loan to buy a caravan have had their loan application approved, the High Court has heard.

Last week, John and Tammy Stokes were given permission by the court to challenge South Dublin Co Council's decision over their loan application.

The Stokes have three children aged between three months and four years and are living in portacabin in a bay on a halting site in Clondalkin, Dublin, the court heard.

They sought to avail of a government-supported scheme providing loans to Travellers to buy new caravans.

However, last February, the council told them "systems are not in place" and it was not processing loan applications on the advice of the authority's head of finance.

Today, Alan Brady BL, for the Stokes, told Mr Justice Seamus Noonan there was "good news" in that the council had approved the loan. However, it is not clear yet whether the amount of the loan will meet the cost of the caravan the Stokes wish to buy.

Counsel sought an adjournment for a week in order to take futher instructions in the matter.

Lorcan Gógan, law agent for the council, said that given his client is in a position to make payment, he did not think there should be such a short adjournment. He asked the case be put back for five weeks.

Mr Justice Noonan said the Stokes side should proceed at this stage on the basis that the case is going ahead until such time as there is an agreement between the parties. He adjourned the case to next month.