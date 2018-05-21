Transport Minister says sector 'needs radical ideas'
The Transport Minister says he wants to see radical ideas to turn the sector ‘upside down’.
More than 70 industry representatives are meeting at Dublin’s Mansion House for a round-table discussion on the issue.
Shane Ross says it is important everyone has their say.
"I want to hear people who have got seriously different ideas for this sector," said Mr Ross.
"Transport needs radical ideas."
- Digital Desk
