Transport Minister committed to extending improvements for disabled after pilot scheme

The Transport Minister Shane Ross has welcomed the first report on the DART improved access project launched earlier this year.

The pilot project is aimed at improving public transport for people with disabilities.

Among other things, it reduces the notice period required for having travel assistance from 24 hours to four hours.

Minister Ross says he knows this is just a first step in making the service as convenient and stress-free as possible, and he is committed to rolling out public transport improvements across Irish Rail, Bus Eireann, and Dublin Bus.